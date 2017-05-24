Police Shoot, Wound Man In Crystal Park

Authorities say a police officer in Crystal has shot a man who refused to drop his weapon.

The man was wounded and was taken to the hospital following the shooting Wednesday morning at Bassett Creek Park.

An email from the city manager to City Council members says the officer ordered the man to drop his gun, then shots were fired. A neighbor, Diane Meyer, says a standoff between the man and police lasted about 10 minutes before she heard she heard about eight to 10 shots fired.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is on the scene investigating.