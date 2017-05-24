KEYC - MIDDAY EXPERT: Preventing Roof Damage On Your Home

MIDDAY EXPERT: Preventing Roof Damage On Your Home

Posted: Updated:
By Kelsey Barchenger
Connect

Aaron Heyn with Heyn Brother joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk roof repair. During this severe weather season, storms can often take their toll on our roofs. Heyn mentioned some important signs of roof damage and the first steps to take when you realize you have damage. He also talked about which roofing is best in preventing your home from hail, damaging winds or snow. You can find out more about Heyn Brothers by clicking here

  • Thrive: Eat, Move, SleepMore>>

  • Thrive: Shingles Can Strike Years After Chicken Pox

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-05-23 23:53:49 GMT

     Anyone who has experienced the chicken pox virus may have a reactivation known as shingles. 

     Anyone who has experienced the chicken pox virus may have a reactivation known as shingles. 

  • THRIVE: Hepatitis C Treatment

    THRIVE: Hepatitis C Treatment

    Monday, May 22 2017 5:11 PM EDT2017-05-22 21:11:22 GMT

    New drugs have made Hepatitis C treatment more effective. 

    New drugs have made Hepatitis C treatment more effective. 

  • THRIVE: Harvest Of The Month

    THRIVE: Harvest Of The Month

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 9:44 PM EDT2017-05-17 01:44:35 GMT

    Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...

    Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...

  • THRIVE: School Snack Carts

    THRIVE: School Snack Carts

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:39:04 GMT

     Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track.  "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said.  The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.

     Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track.  "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said.  The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.

  • THRIVE: Less Invasive Bunion Surgery

    THRIVE: Less Invasive Bunion Surgery

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 6:52 PM EDT2017-05-03 22:52:09 GMT

    A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out. 

    A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out. 

  • THRIVE: Maintaining Behavioral Changes

    THRIVE: Maintaining Behavioral Changes

    Thursday, April 27 2017 6:51 PM EDT2017-04-27 22:51:58 GMT

    Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.

    Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.

  • THRIVE: Maintaining Sleep Schedule

    THRIVE: Maintaining Sleep Schedule

    Thursday, April 20 2017 9:35 PM EDT2017-04-21 01:35:10 GMT

    Maintaining steady sleep schedule with ways to fall asleep without using medication.

    Maintaining steady sleep schedule with ways to fall asleep without using medication.

  • THRIVE: Prostate Cancer Screenings

    THRIVE: Prostate Cancer Screenings

    Thursday, April 6 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-04-06 22:38:46 GMT

     The men's health forum coming up on April 11 brings health awareness to men.. Focusing in on prostate cancer at this year's event. 

     The men's health forum coming up on April 11 brings health awareness to men.. Focusing in on prostate cancer at this year's event. 