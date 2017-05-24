Highway 99 Bridge Construction Continues

With the recent rainfall, the Minnesota River is getting higher and higher, which means construction crews have shifted their game plan on the Highway 99 Bridge from the bridge itself to more ground and road work surrounding the bridge area.

"We've had some planning. There are things that we could be doing right now in the river, on the riverbank, however, we're also being productive by doing things on the roadway that also have to be done. So far there are no impacts," said MnDOT Construction Supervisor Todd Kjolstad.

The project will also include stripping the bridges facade down to the bare steel. Past paint coats include "red lead paint" that was applied in the 1980s, and crews are going to have to make sure that none of those paint chips fall into the river.

"We also have to be aware of some of the environmental concerns. This particular bridge has some red lead paint associated with it. That's going to have to be removed. All of that is going to have to be contained, and that process is pretty extensive, " said Kjolstad.

Not only does the construction project need to ensure that the bridge goes up safely and be environmentally friendly, but a lot of extra work needs to be done to make sure and that the bridge keeps it's historical looks as well.

"We have to ensure that we adhere to the historical nature of the bridge, and so there's a lot of groups that have input on what's acceptable and what's not acceptable," added Kjolstad. "Whether it's concrete or the steel, or whether it's the new lights that were putting on, all of these things need to be somewhat reflective, or as close as possible to what it was in 1936 in order to maintain the characteristics that we're hoping for from a historical perspective."

Despite the minor setbacks, construction is still expected to wrap up on time.

"Well, we're hoping is sometime in late October. We want to be able to get to the steel repairs and things done by sometime in July, as well as getting the new concrete deck placed," said Kjolstad.