Special Session Moves Slowly As It Enters Day Two

ST. PAUL, Minn. -

The Legislature blew through another deadline as it worked through the night in special session to finish a two–year budget.

After continuing through May 24 self–imposed 7 a.m. deadline, the House and Senate have only completed the education and tax bills.

Late in the afternoon, the house passed a transportation funding bill.

The Legislature is operating in a special session that began just after midnight Tuesday when the regular session produced only a small part of the $45 billion dollar budget.

Many lawmakers have found themselves waiting around late into the night and morning with some frustration with the other party.

Rep. Jack Considine (DFL-Mankato) said, "Republicans really don't have the bills ready. It was a mistake I believe to call a special session immediately afterward. There was a framework but not really solid agreements on a lot of things."

Rep. Tony Cornish (R-Vernon Center) said, "I thought it was a pretty good deal. We go into a different mode here, and if they (DFL) don't help us on the progression of these things, it could last for some time. The last thing we heard is they had a change of mind and might be willing to get it going again."

Area lawmakers say they see progress on the bonding bill with road and bridge funding and projects at the Security Hospital and South Central College.

They also say they are pleased with the passage of the tax bill after four years and some of the items it includes.

While the House and Senate reconvened Wednesday afternoon, it remains unclear how long it will take until the Legislature wraps up its budget work

