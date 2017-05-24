KEYC - Three Teachers Retire After Serving More than 30 Years Each

Three Teachers Retire After Serving More than 30 Years Each

By Angela Rogers, Reporter
GRANADA, MN -

The Granada Huntley East Chain school district is saying farewell to three amazing teachers. The trio is retiring after serving for more than 30 years each.
Three teachers. One hundred and six years of teaching combined. Thousands of lesson plans. Nineteen thousand days of school.

"I've taught for 34 years," Margaret Krieger said, who has taught kindergarten through 4th grade. 
 
"I've been here for 33 years. My first year was in Iowa, and then I came here and have been here since," Dana Nawrocki said, who has taught kindergarten through 5th grade. 
 
"Thirty-nine years here... yeah... 42 years altogether," Rick Uttech said, who teaches Physical Education and Drivers Ed.
 
Countless memories... so many, there are just too many to pick a favorite.
 
"That light bulb that comes on for those kids you've been working and working and working and all of a sudden it's like 'oh yeah I get it," Krieger said. 
 
All three of the teachers have also coached a sport; been super involved in the community, and say the greatest gift of teaching has been getting to watch their students grow.
 
"I just hope we were really good role models for our students. And hopefully, we taught them the skills they need to have some success in their lives," Nawrocki said. 
 
Clearly, they've had a positive impact on the tight-knit, family-oriented community they've been serving, as they've now been able to teach a second generation of kids.
 
"In fact, now some of the kids I had for my first years, they have kids here now... so that's kind of cool," Krieger said. 
 
The kids said farewell to the teachers that have helped shape them into who they are today with a very heartfelt thank you.
 
"Made all of us feel pretty... pretty special. You know, it's nice to be appreciated by your administration, your school board, and your peers, but when the kids feel it. Then you know you made a difference," Uttech said. 
 
The three say teaching has been highly rewarding and every child has the potential to be that diamond in the rough.
 
"Absolutely. There are a lot of challenges. A lot of times you want to pull your hair out, but the rewards are immeasurable," Uttech said. 
 
