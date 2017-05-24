New Life For The Old Poor Farm

In the 19th and 20th Centuries, poor farms served as a welfare system for many counties in Minnesota.

While many have disappeared, the one in Blue Earth County still stands, but the homestead has been given a new life after starting as a poor farm 140 years ago.

For Brian Frink, his job is art, but he feeds it in a very unique place.

Poor Farm owner Brian Frink said, "Being a contemporary artist living in a rural place and using the landscape as inspiration."

Tucked away just south of Mankato city limits, lays a place where history is written into the walls.

Brian Frink said, "It was built as the county poor farm."

Built in 1877, it was a fully functioning farm paid for and staffed by the county.

It served as a home for the old, disabled and others with no place else to go.

Brian Frink said, "It was originally built for German immigrants and farmers to come, and they didn't have a family, and they didn't have money, they didn't have social security or anything like that. This was the place they would go."

Then in the 1950's, the county sold the poor farm and it was privatized.

Brian Frink said, "It was run as an old folk home from the mid–50s to I think the mid–80s."

After that, it changed hands and fell into disrepair until in 1998 when Brian stumbled upon the poor farm.

Brian Frink said, "This place just felt like a big Brooklyn loft in the middle of a corn field, so it just seemed perfect."

He’d been looking to move up after the garage converted into an art studio was getting a little cramped.

Brian knew he couldn't let this slip away, but first, he faced the challenge of getting his wife Wilbur Neushwander–Frink to agree, so he used a trip to the store.

Poor Farm owner Wilbur Neushwander–Frink said, "We were getting ready to go to France, and I had asked him, we need to go to the store and get a few more supplies."

Brian Frink said, "I knew I had to convince Wilbur about buying this place."

Wilbur Neushwander–Frink said, "He starts driving in the opposite direction of where we were going to be going."

Brian Frink said, "I had kind of fouled her and said first we're going to stop at this place."

Wilbur Neushwander–Frink said, "We pull up here, and I remember getting out of the car, I'm like why are we doing this, and he's like this is for sale. We'll we're not going to buy a house out here in the country."

They toured the building and the next day set off for a two-week trip through France, so Brian used the vacation to sell the 9,000 square foot building and it's five acres of land.

Brian Frink said, "The whole time I kept telling her, the poor farm can be like that chateau."

Wilbur Neushwander–Frink said, "I couldn't put my head around it so, but he did convince me. So, when we came back after we were in France, we did begin the journey of buying this place and what a whirlwind of a journey it has been."

The condition of the place...

Brian Frink said, "It was horrible, it was really a mess."

Made for years of work.

Brian Frink said, "We got the place on July 1 and on July 2, I came here and took an ax and hit the wall right here and broke through all the plaster and the funny thing about it was, I peeled it back, and there was a giant hornets' nest or wasps nest."

It was dead, but that served as a start to six years of demolition, replacing all 48 windows and tons of other work over the decade to come after they bought the house.

Brian Frink said, "In all the renovation, it was the only weird thing I ever found was that."

And Brian, who teaches at MSU–Mankato in the art department, got some of his students make the work possible.

Brian Frink said, "They learned skills. They learned how to sheetrock, they learned how to do basic carpentry, install doors and things like that. It served an education purpose, and I paid them very well."

It's work that is largely done but with constant maintenance and some projects and plans for other improvements in the future.

But while the poor farm lives on...

Wilbur Neushwander–Frink said, "I'm very happy that we take something that could have been torn down, neglected, abandoned."

They say they worked to maintain the feel of the place but never intended to bring it back to its original roots, which were largely lost.

Wilbur Neushwander–Frink said, "Brian and I didn't have the idea of bringing it back to its historical glory, which it really didn't have. The poor farm was really very simple. It didn't have anything fancy in it."

Since they've bought it, they've opened the doors to the public to tour the home, hosting fundraisers and events.

It also serves as a creative engine for Brian a painter and Wilbur a playwright.

Wilbur Neushwander–Frink said, "I work over here at my grandmother's desk. I can look out on the orchard and the beautiful expanse of this area. It just really fills me with creativity."

And for their two children's more formative years, it served as their home, although at first, they wanted nothing to do with the place.

Brian Frink said, "They both got married out here and Anna got married right here and we had a 100 people sitting in this room for her wedding and Blake was married out in the orchard. So, they've come to have a lot of... they really like it here now."

Among many coming a long way to calling the poor farm home.

Wilbur Neushwander–Frink said, "The blessing of being able to live here because there are so many people whose lives have passed through here."

