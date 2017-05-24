Pedestrian Injured After Hit By A Semi

The Minnesota State Patrol says a pedestrian is facing life-threatening injuries after being hit by a semi.

It happened just after noon on May 24 on Highway 13 just south of Montgomery.

According to the accident report, 37-year-old David Leadstrom of Shakopee was attempting to cross the highway.

State Patrol says a semi hit him in the southbound lane driven by 33-year-old Jeremy Weber.

Leadstrom was taken to St. Mary’s in Rochester.

The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

?

--KEYC News 12