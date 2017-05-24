KEYC - Ries Named Schutt Sports/NFCA National Player of the Year

By Claire Dau, Sports Director
MSU senior pitcher and Eagle Lake native, Coley Ries was named 2017 Schutt Sports/NFCA National Player of the Year.
The former Mankato East Cougar has earned countless awards this season including D2CCA Pitcher of the Year and NSIC Pitcher of the year. She's also nabbed Academic All-American Honors for her performance on the field and in the classroom. The winner was announced Wednesday night at the National Championships banquet in Salem, Virginia.
UA-Huntsville senior Kaitlyn Bannister and Wayne State graduate student Lyndsay Butler were finalists along with Ries. The award was created in 2015 to honor the outstanding athletic achievement among softball student-athletes throughout Division II. North Georgia's Courtney Poole was the inaugural winner, followed by Butler last year.
Ries was the only finalist to advance to the National Championships.
The Mavs take the field Thursday at 3PM.
We'll have more on their match-up with Southern Indiana Wednesday night on KEYC News 12 at 10.

