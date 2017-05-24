State Lawmakers Recess Until Thursday Morning

The Minnesota House and Senate have recessed their special session until noon Thursday, when they'll regroup to try to pass the major parts of a massive $46 billion budget.

House Speaker Kurt Daudt expressed optimism after the House broke Wednesday night that lawmakers can get their remaining work done Thursday, even though it might take 12 to 18 hours.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka sounded a less optimistic note. He says they're still working out the details of the broad budget agreement among legislative leaders and Gov. Mark Dayton. He says that agreement "went sour." He declined to elaborate but said, "different people thought different things should be happening."

The sides agreed in principle late Monday on a special session ending by 7 a.m. Wednesday. The deadline came and went.

--- KEYC News 12