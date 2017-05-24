5 Sets Of Twins In Graduating Class of 39

Mountain Lake High School's graduating class has 39 seniors this year.

Ten of them will be graduating with their brother or sister.



That's right, 5 sets of twins, a quarter of the class of 2017.

Alex and Brook Sunderman, Jared and Jordan Suderman, Meredith and Jacob Suess, Shadrick and Jaden Hoek and Aaron and Andrew Fast.



The small town feel of a graduating class of less than 40 is more than enough to make everyone feel like they know everyone else.

When a bunch of you have a sibling in class, it reaches a new level.

Weird thing is, there could have been seven sets of twins graduating on Friday.

There wasn't something in the water. They said they had that tested.

Just lucky I guess.

-- KEYC News 12.