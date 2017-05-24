Start Time Changed for MSU vs. Southern Indiana

The MSU softball team's opening game in the NCAA D-II National Championship was originally scheduled for 3PM Thursday, but because of expected inclement weather, the start time of the contest was changed to a 4PM start.

The 59-7 Mavericks are the 2-seed in the 8-team field. In the first round, MSU faces the 7th-seeded Screaming Eagles of Southern Indiana.

When the teams battled back in March, the Mavs topped Southern Indiana 2-1.

We'll take a look at the highlights Thursday night on KEYC News 12.