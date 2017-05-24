Start Time Changed for MSU vs. Southern Indiana

The MSU softball team's opening game in the NCAA D-II National Championship was originally scheduled for 3PM Thursday, but because of expected inclement weather, the start time of the contest was changed to a 4PM start.
MSU senior pitcher and Eagle Lake native, Coley Ries was named 2017 Schutt Sports/NFCA National Player of the Year.
Pitino and Lucia join the University of Minnesota's new head football coach in New Ulm
The MSU softball team is this year's NCAA Division-II Central Region Champions. With their thrilling Sunday over the Harding Bisons, the 59-7 Mavs return to the NCAA National Championships for the 3rd time in program history. The squad faces Southern Indiana on Thursday at 3PM in Salem, Virginia. We'll have more from the Mavericks all week on KEYC News 12.
Northfield wins 16-3.
The Springfield Tigers know how to take home state titles, and one last name in particular is consistently on the roster for those championship teams.
For the third time in program history (the first since 2011) the MSU softball team punched its ticket to the NCAA D-II National Championships with its win Sunday afternoon over the Harding Bisons.
