Two Graettinger Residents Sentenced On Drug Charge

Two northern Iowa residents are sentenced in United States District Court on charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

The Palo Alto Sheriff’s Office says the case stems from a three and a half month investigation by the Dickinson County, and Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office along with the Iowa Great Lakes Drug Task Force.

55-year-old Matthew Lee Hunefeld, of Graettinger was sentenced to 42 months in prison and 53-year-old Susan Elaine Rice, of Graettinger faces 60 months in prison.

Charges were originally filed in August of 2016 when arrest warrants were issued. That followed with additional charges.