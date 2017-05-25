Mankato Clinic Foundation Awards Grant To YWCA

The Mankato Clinic Foundation has awarded a grant to YWCA Mankato in an effort to help increase self-esteem in young girls.

YWCA will use the $4,000 grant for programming which focuses on increasing self-esteem and building capacity in 8 to 18 year old girls.

The funds will also help the organization continue to serve local girls with their programs already in place, like Girls on the Run and Heart & Sole.

The Mankato Clinic Foundation provides resources to organizations and endeavors across the area in order to promote and improve health and wellness.