Southern MN Initiative Foundation Awards Nearly $80,000 In Grants

The Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation is awarding grants to local organizations in support of early childhood and economic development.

The grants total nearly $80,000 total and are being divvied up among six southern Minnesota groups. One of those groups is Sibley County, which will receive $12,500 to build on a grant previously received in 2015. That was meant to unite the seven cites and seven townships for community and economic growth through a centralized contact person and website.

The project is expected to unify the cities and draw up experiences and ideas of the growing Hispanic population..all to map future development in Sibley County.