DPS: Memorial Day Through Labor Day Deadliest 100 Days On MN Roads

We're coming up what's historically known as a deadly stretch of days on Minnesota roads.

The Department of Public Safety says Memorial Day through Labor Day marks the 100 deadliest days on the road.

Last year during the stretch there were 120 fatalities, making up over 30 percent of all traffic deaths in 2016.

Many motorists are expected to hit the road tomorrow for the long weekend, and drivers are being reminded to buckle up, plan a sober ride. Extra enforcement for the Click It or Ticket campaign continues through June 4. Extra enforcement for speeding gears up in July.