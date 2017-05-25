Law Enforcement Seeks Man Who Fled Police in Waseca County

A warrant is out for the arrest of a man who fled police last night in Waseca County.



Officers responded to a home around 11:30 last night. The homeowner said a man pounded on their door, and said he had a flat tire and was asking for a jack or another tool.

The homeowner told the man he didn't have the appropriate tools, and called police after noticing his suspicious behavior.

When authorities arrived, the suspect got in vehicle and fled south on Highway 13 with a flat tire. He then turned westbound on 430th Avenue, where he and his passenger then got out of the vehicle and took off running.



The driver has been identified as 55-year-old James Otis, of Waterville. Police say he had a weapon and drugs on him.

After a search, authorities apprehended the passenger who was not identified.

Police have not located Otis, but don't believe him to be a safety concern to the public.

