Mankato Police Continuously Training for Crisis Intervention

The Mankato Department of Public Safety is looking at a high tech way to deal with crisis intervention.

Director Todd Miller says dealing with people in crisis is a big part of the law enforcement profession.

He says the department receives 4 to 5 mental health calls per day.

Mankato has addressed the issue for a long time, having officers take two full days of crisis intervention training every year

The department is now looking to purchase a 360 degree simulator that gives realistic scenarios with multiple outcomes.

Miller says, "We can use it for use of force. We can use it for community education, but it is also used for de-escalation. Not every situation we get involved in results in a use of force, and we value officers learning to talk people down...to de-escalate situations. That's what we should be doing."

Miller says the simulator has already been included in the budget..the department just needs a location that will offer a 30 by 40 foot room with 9 foot ceilings.

