KEYC - Verizon Center Discuses Security Policy Changes After Manchester

Verizon Center Discuses Security Policy Changes After Manchester Attack

By Angela Rogers, Reporter
MANKATO, MN -

Verizon Center is taking a look at their security measures after the terrorist attack at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.
The venue's staff held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss security and emergency policies following the attack in Manchester.
 

"First thing we discuss is, you know, what can we do to make sure the perimeter of the building is safe. So going forward, on shows we're probably going to look at increasing our security presence on the outside as well," Eric Jones said, marketing manager for Verizon Center. 
 
Jones says people have probably noticed the increase in security in the past few years... bag checks and pat downs have become normal for every event.
Jones says they're looking at using metal detecting wands at every event now, and in the next few years get full metal detectors for every event.
 
"You don't know what's going to happen. So making sure you're as prepared as possible. And it gets the dialogue going for our staff too on how can we better train ourselves and how can we better prepare for something terrible to happen," Jones said. 
 
The Verizon Center has also seen a change in how performers initiate safety measures at their shows. Some artists have even requested bomb-sniffing dogs to sweep the Center before they perform there.
 
"I think that's going to be the first thing we see immediately, is artists are just going to be a lot more concerned with the safety of the people coming into their shows and making sure people like us, buildings, venues, have those things in place before they come into our buildings," Jones said. 
 
As for making sure you can still enjoy the show with all the added security... Jones has an important tip to make sure you don't miss out on anything.
 
"As security is becoming more thorough, you've got people tending to want to get there right before the show starts, and they encounter long lines and trouble getting into the building quickly. Where if you give yourself some time, if you do encounter stricter, more thorough security you have plenty of time to get to the show," Jones said. 
 
--KEYC News 12.

