Union Seeking Builder To Hire Local

Union members of the Mankato Building and Construction Trades Council spent the noon hour standing outside of Meadowland Farmers Co–op in Lamberton.

They're taking issues with a contractor, Genuine Builders, working on an expansion project for the Co–op in Walnut Grove using temporary foreign workers through the H2B visa program.

Mankato Builders and Construction Trades Council President Stacey Karels said, "The biggest message here today is local jobs for local people, local workers. You know, big projects like this help support local communities and it's great when they can hire local people."

Genuine Builders say they followed all of the requirements of the program to find local workers for the jobs, but in the end, say no one applied.

Genuine Builders John Bedell said, "We had to notify the union members that we were doing the job that is out there, so they knew the job was going to be out there, and we've also advertised to the newspaper to try to get workers to apply if they wanted the position. We have no applications."

John Bedell says they started the hiring process last fall, turning to the H2B visa program that requires an extensive interview and background checks.

Bedell said, "The whole process to get a visa worker from day one to boots on ground is about four to six months."

But Trades Council president Stacey Karels says the guest worker program might be needed for other industries, but construction already has the workers here.

Karels said, "We're getting applications left and right for concrete workers and other construction workers, so there's applicants here to do the work."

The Trades Council also cite what they say is a history of exploiting the H2B visa program by Genuine Builders, taking the workers outside of their authorized area.

