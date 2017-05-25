Madelia Fire Chief Honored As Minnesota Firefighter Of The Year

The head of Madelia's fire department is named as the firefighter of the year in Minnesota.

Fire Chief Mark Denn learned he won the recognition from the Minnesota American Legion a few weeks ago.

Denn says this isn't just about him but his department made up of volunteers.

He grew up in Madelia and says it's about giving back to the community and helping each other, like during the February 2016 downtown fire.

Denn said, "Without the help of all the surrounding communities, the outcome would have been much worse. Working together really brought us together in the county and the region to be better prepared for a major catastrophe such as that one."

He was nominated by the Madelia American Legion.

There is a reception scheduled in July by the state legion.

?

--KEYC News 12