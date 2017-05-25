Local 5th Graders Practice Manners at Charley's

A group of Mankato 5th Grade students got a lesson in fine dining.

Washington 5th Grade Elementary teacher Mandi Sonnenfeld took her students to Charley's Restaurant to help showcase the proper manners and etiquette of how to set a table.

"We learned which fork is which and how we are supposed to act,” says student Anna Rivers. “That the guys are supposed to pull out our chair and where the Napkins are supposed to go."

Teacher Mandi Sonnenfeld adds, "I'd just like to say that here at Washington we are really focused on readiness and that's one of the big reasons we do this unit we have 21st century learners it's not just about reading writing and math it's truly about how to act out in your community."

Sonnenfeld says they have been partnering with Charley's for 10 years.

She also says been very fortunate to be able to work with them.

--- KEYC News 12