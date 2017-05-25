Zanz Turns 30

The owners of Zanz Mexican Restaurant are celebrating 30 years in business.



They're celebrating thirty years, but the building goes back further.

The restaurant on Madison Avenue has been called Bell's, Robby's Zapata and Zantigo - the last one a nationwide franchise with more than 100 locations that was sold off to Pepsi's Taco Bell subsidiary.



The old-timey look feel remains, as they prepare to celebrate 30 years in Mankato with a 30% sale on Thursday June 1.

