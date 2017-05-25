Mankato Girls Lacrosse Nabs Big 9 Title

The Mankato girl's lacrosse team hasn't lost a game in over a month, entering section play on a 7–game win streak.

Last spring, Mankato schools added boy's and girl's lacrosse as school sanctioned sports. In its inaugural season, the girl's squad struggled a bit, winning just two games the entire season. In year two, they've flipped the script. Mankato finished the regular season 10–2, 9–1 in conference play, nabbing the Big 9 Title.

The Mankato girl's lacrosse continues its record setting season next week in section play.