East and West Softball Rematch Set for Saturday

In the Section 2AAA softball tournament, Mankato West and East both won their first two games.

The squads now square off in the section semifinals on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Caswell, in a rematch of last year's Section 2AAA championship.

In Section 2A, Mankato Loyola lost to Mt. Lake Area-Comfrey 9-6.

--KEYC News 12