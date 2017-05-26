Legislature Sends Completed Budget To Governor Dayton's Desk

Early Friday morning lawmakers wrapped up a special session with the approval of a $46 billion budget.

In all, the legislature passed seven bills during special session: Taxes, Transportation, State Government, Health and Human Services, K-12 Education, Bonding, and Labor Standards.

The Republican-led tax bill will mean more than $650 million in tax relief—the largest tax cut in nearly two decades—for Minnesota families in the 2018-2019 biennium and three-quarters of a billion dollars in tax relief in the 2020-2021 biennium. It includes relief for seniors on social security, college graduates with student loan debt, and property tax relief for farmers and Minnesota businesses.

In addition, the legislature approved the largest investment in road and bridge infrastructure in a state history without an increase in the gas tax or license tab fees.

The bills passed this morning now head to Governor Dayton’s desk.