Jury Convicts Man In St. Paul Workplace Shooting Of Ex-Wife

A jury has convicted a St. Francis man of trying to kill his ex-wife at her North St. Paul workplace last November.

Jurors Thursday decided 48-year-old John Steurer meant to kill his ex-wife when he ambushed her at her office and shot her with a shotgun as she fled.

The woman told an investigator that Steurer came into her office with the shotgun and asked her, ``Do you have any last words?'' Deanna Steurer survived gunshot wounds to her side and arm.

John Steurer testified in his own defense, saying he meant only to cause his ex-wife physical pain, not to kill her. He said he was angry over their divorce. He'll be sentenced in July for intentional second-degree attempted murder.