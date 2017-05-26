Stewartville Man Dies After Completing Portion Of Run Across State

A 65–year–old Stewartville man has died after completing a portion of a 300 mile run and bike ride border to border across southern Minnesota.

Reggie Oeltjen passed away in his sleep Tuesday.

He was in the process of running from the South Dakota to Wisconsin border that began Saturday May 13. He was joined by his daughter Natalie, who biked with him along the way.

Throughout the route, the two were hosted by farmers, churches and schools in various communities.

The pair had just wrapped up a portion of their run from Mankato to Janesville Monday.

A blog post from Natalie says that the cause of death hasn't been determined.

A funeral service for Oeltjen is planned for 11 a.m. next Wednesday at Zion Lutheran Church in Stewartville.