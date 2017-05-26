2 Arrests Made In Theft Of Nazi Memorabilia, Other Items

Two people have been arrested in connection with the theft of thousands of dollars' worth of guns and vintage collectibles including Nazi memorabilia from a home near Barnesville.

The items included sports memorabilia and artifacts from World War I and World War II, including a rare sheet of Adolf Hitler postage stamps.

Clay County Sheriff's Lt. Steve Landsem says the victim valued the collectibles at about $80,000.

Landsem says the victim knows the suspects, who investigators believe sold some of the stolen items to buy drugs. Some items were recovered from a home in Detroit Lakes.