Roads Filling Up For Holiday Travel

More Americans are expected to pack up, fill up and hit the roads this Memorial Day weekend than in past decade.

AAA estimates more than 39 million people will be doing some kind of traveling this weekend.

The holiday weekend marks the deadliest 100 days on Minnesota roads that run through Labor Day.

It's the time of the year the state sees the highest traffic volume, so that has the State Patrol reminding drivers to stay safe to protect themselves and others.

Minnesota State Patrol Sergeant Dan Anderson said, "Driving behavior is contributing to a lot of the driving fatalities that we have here in Minnesota. Speed, alcohol uses, non–seat belt use continues to be some of the leading contributors of fatal crashes here in Minnesota."

Sergeant Anderson says drivers need to focus on the road and passengers can help make sure they avoid distractions.

