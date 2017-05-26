Bill Would Shift Authority Over Preservation

Gov. Mark Dayton is on the verge of having authority over the state's historic preservation work transferred to his administration.

The move comes months after the governor skirmished with the Minnesota Historical Society, which currently oversees that work, over what artwork should hang at the state Capitol.

Dayton had wanted to replace some Civil War paintings to better reflect the state's entire history, and the historical society decided otherwise.

A bill passed in the special session would move the State Historic Preservation Office to the Department of Administration, which reports to the governor. Dayton has only to sign the bill to finalize it.

Dayton's staff said the dispute had nothing to do with the push to transfer the work.