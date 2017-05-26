Fort Ridgely Golf Course Closed Memorial Day Weekend, Awaits Further Approval

While an agreement has been approved to keep Fort Ridgely Golf Course in operation, the course won't be up and running yet this weekend.

A concession agreement between the DNR and the City of Fairfax was approved Wednesday.

The DNR is now waiting for the city to complete legal documents under the agreement..That'll follow with approval from the Minnesota department of Administration.

Certain terms of the agreement depend on whether or not Governor Dayton signs the bill passed by legislative leaders earlier this week.

The bill includes the use of golf carts, waiving the state park permit requirement for golf patrons and alcohol sales.

The timeline for the agreement to be finalized is still unknown.