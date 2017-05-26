KEYC - KETELSEN REPORT: Buffer Legislation Addressed In Special Session

KETELSEN REPORT: Buffer Legislation Addressed In Special Session, Some Seek Clarification

By Kelsey Barchenger
Minnesota legislators went overtime this year. While several key budget bills were the main sticking points leading to a special session, numerous measured were passed by lawmakers.
The  state's buffer legislation was addressed, but not all believe the issue was clarified.
No legislative session has attracted so much attention and concern from farmers in Minnesota as what we've seen this year. With major issues like property tax relief and mandatory buffer strips on the table, these are real dollar issues for farmers. Requiring buffer strips has been a very sore spot for farmers because of the cost of building and the loss of what is now farmable land. While there was an implementation delay, there was little else for farmers to cheer about.
Joe Smentek with MN Soybean Public Affairs said, "So they added another layer of confusion onto this, they're not allowing any additional time for the DNR to remap those waters to make it easier for farmers to see what they have to do. They also didn't find any money to help farmers put these things in. The one small thing they did, is they allowed an eight month extension, if a farmer is working on a plan. They have to actively go in, talk to their Soil and Water Conservation District, come up with the plan to put in the buffer or an alternative."
While there were dollars included to help with implementation and enforcement of buffer strips, the burden is still on farmers.
There might be something that works better on your land that can actually address the concerns better than a buffer. Farmers don't want their soil, they don't want their nutrients in the water. And the environmentalists don't want nutrients or soil in the water. It really is a win-win if they can get in there and do something that will help their farm, help their profitability, keep those nutrients available for the land and the plants and help protect the water quality. So I would really encourage everyone to get into their local Soil and Water Conservation District and figure out what their options are.
Once guys get going they can really roll. It seems that the majority of our clients probably have equipment bigger than they need, but in Minnesota you never know, so when it's time to go they go, and it's amazing what guys can get done in a day.
Water quality and water runoff has always been a big issue in Minnesota. It's a big issue to farmers. They want to conserve the soil, they don't want water runoff, and they want to conserve the land. Buffer strips, though, being mandatory, is an important issue for farmers to deal with. The best advice now is to get into your county office and find out what you need to do in the future.

