Fire Destroys Building At Trucking Business In Racine

Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a maintenance building at a trucking business in the southeastern Minnesota community of Racine.

The Mower County Sheriff's Office says the blaze at Dvorak Trucking was reported by a passer-by about 3:45 a.m. Friday. Three area fire departments responded but couldn't save the structure.

No one was in the building. The business owner was treated by ambulance personnel for chest pains and difficulty breathing but declined to go to a hospital.

The loss is estimated at $1.5 million.