LCWM Students Help Restore Lake Crystal

The community is coming together to try to clean up Lake Crystal.

Residents of Lake Crystal have noticed the water quality of the lake has been in decline... and the once beautiful beach area has now been given to the area wildlife.



"I can remember the days I first moved here in '86, we used to use the beach here. And I used to leave my boat here, but now I leave it up north... you know because of the lake quality," John Madsen said, a LCWM school teacher said. But that's all about to change, thanks to Crystal Waters Project donating more than $20 thousand to help clean up the water, build up the shoreline, and bring in more native plants.



"Look around at the kids today, and a lot of them haven't had a chance to enjoy the lake. Lakes got some issues, and we're trying to restore it and hopefully, someday the kids can enjoy it," Mike Roll said, the president of the Crystal Waters Project said.



The 'operation restoration' doesn't just focus the shoreline. They're also cleaning out county ditch 56, and were approved for the state's first-ever experimental aeration permit through the DNR. Many of the efforts are being accomplished with the help of volunteers.



"We're restoring the shoreline with a lot of the native shoreline plants. Such as Soft-Stem Bull Rush, River Bull Rush, Blue Flag Iris. And these plants, the roots help soak up some of the nutrients of the lake, and it also helps stabilize the shoreline. The roots help cut back on erosion," Dustin Demmer said, who owns Blazing Star Gardens, which is handling the landscaping side of the project.



On Friday, Blazing Star Gardens had more than 60 LCWM 6th-grade students give a helping hand.

Even though it took a long time for the lake to get into the rough shape it's in, some are hopeful it won't take too long to get it cleaned up.



"We've noticed some improvements in the lake. We've got some good fish habitat, I've noticed some weed growth in the lake which is a sign of a healthy lake. So, we're going in the right direction," Mike Roll said.



Which they're hoping will inspire the kids to grow into adults who take ownership, and pride in taking care of their community.

