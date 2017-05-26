Pick of the Litter - May 26, 2017

This week's pick of the litter is Tootie

She's a 13 month old Boxer mix...who likes to play around, take long walks around town, cuddle, and give out kisses.

Plus, she knows a few tricks.

The staff at BENCHS says she would be great for a home with a quiet environment and preferably no children.

If you would like to meet Tootie or any of the pets at BENCHS, give them a call at 625–6373.

--- KEYC News 12