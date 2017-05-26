Tips for Trail Safety

The DNR is warning people to be careful out on the trails.

Right now, there's a portion of the Sakatah Singing Hills State Trail that's closed because of storms last September.

The DNR doesn't have a time-line for when that part of the trail will reopen.

They do have engineers working on a permanent fix.

The DNR wants to warn people of trail safety on all trails though.

Make sure you're paying attention to, and following all safety signs put up.



"We don't want it closed any more than anyone else does. But the fact of the matter is we want to make sure our trail users are kept safe. Right now, we can't guarantee that. So, we have to keep it closed," Dan Ruiter said, an information officer for the DNR.



The DNR also wants to remind people to be aware of weather conditions, and how that'll affect the trails.