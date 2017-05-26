KEYC - Lawmakers Wrap Up Work In Special Session

Lawmakers Wrap Up Work In Special Session

Mankato and North Mankato, Minn. -

After five months, plus three extra days, the 2017 legislative session officially ends.

Early this morning, lawmakers wrapped up the special session with the passage of a bonding bill, which is welcome news to some in this area, especially South Central College.

South Central College President Dr. Annette Parker said, "We were ready to jump through the roof at 3 a.m. this morning. Yes, we were up watching, just so appreciative of our area legislators."

The $9.6 million request has been four years in the waiting in the legislature for SCC.

Now awaiting the governor's signature, the college is hoping to begin the planning stages this summer and begin construction in the fall of 2018.

Parker said, "Begin to prepare to prepare state of the art labs and facilities that helps our most critical industries in our region."

It's part of a package of just under $1 billion of bond spending including almost $6 million for St. James, Tink Larson Field receives some money and funding for the Minnesota Security Hospital.

Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL-North Mankato) said, "It's hard not to notice that the State Security Hospital in St. Peter  received $70 million in bonding, and almost at the last minute, the $23 million dollars in staffing supplements that they need to provide safety."

This morning, May 26 after 3 o'clock, lawmakers rounded out the special session with the passage of the remaining portions of a $46 billion two–year budget.

Rep. Paul Torkelson (R-Hanska) said, "It's a great feeling to know that we got our budget bills passed and on their way to the governor's desk. Took some rather lengthy late minute negotiations."

Among the budget bills passed during this special session are some the state has been without for a few years including taxes and for Representative Torkelson, transportation.

Rep. Torkelson said, "It was my intentions from the very beginning to get a transportation bill passed. We did accomplish that, we got a bill passed, it substantially funds transportation and does it without raising any taxes."

But as this session ends, there is some unfinished business Senator Frentz hopes to tackle next year including the area's priority of Highway 14.

Sen Frentz said, "Worked on this summer and next session to make it more likely that the corridors of commerce money, which is in the bills would be potentially used to finish that four–lane."

Governor Mark Dayton has 14 days to act on the budget bills from the special session and several from the regular session.

Today, Governor Dayton says he's uncertain whether he will sign or veto the bills, but expects to decide by Tuesday.

Looking ahead lawmakers will reconvene February 20, 2018, for the next session.

--KEYC News 12

