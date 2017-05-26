KEYC - "Parade of Graduates" Reminisce, Inspire at Monroe Elementary

"Parade of Graduates" Reminisce, Inspire at Monroe Elementary

By Stacy Steinhagen, News Anchor
Monroe Elementary was buzzing with excitement as Mankato West's graduating class of 2017 once again walked through its hallways Friday.
 
 
The "Parade of Graduates" is an end-of-the-year celebration for both elementary students and graduating seniors. The event acknowledges accomplishments of the graduating class, while showing the younger students at Monroe what joy graduation can bring. Seniors and teachers were able to reunite after so many years. Steven Miller's been teaching for 30 years and was thrilled to see some of his former students.
 
 
"I had them all; I have a story about each one of them. All fond stories, great stories. Makes me think, it's fun," Miller said.
 
Mankato West senior Kabe Foster said, "It means a lot actually, Monroe, I had a lot of good times here. This is one of the schools that really made me feel at home and all of the teachers really accepted me and it was nice to come here."
 
Seniors are not the only group of students preparing to graduate this year. Fifth graders at Monroe Elementary say it is never too early to start planning for when they walk.
 
 
Kolten McGregor said, "Right now we're learning social studies and reading. Just about doing something on a state."
 
The walk through Monroe is an early opportunity for goal setting and visualization for future high school-ers in the Mankato area.

