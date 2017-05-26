KEYC - Honoring the Legacy and History of the Dakota Indians

Honoring the Legacy and History of the Dakota Indians

MANKATO, Minn. -

May is American Indian Month in Minnesota. Here in Mankato, there is a dark history between the white settlers and the Dakota Indian Tribe, but there's work going into a unified future.

 The mass execution of the 38 Dakota Indians in 1862 is a dark chapter in Minnesota history. Dakota Elders, North Mankato and Mankato communities alongside a church committee worked to bring people together for the first annual ceremony honoring the Dakota Indians.
 
"We received confirmation from North Mankato Mayor and the Mayor of Mankato that every year on May 25th is going to be the honoring of the Dakota," Dakota Elder Harold Blacksmith said.
 
"You can feel it. You can feel the empowerment from this gathering from last night, today as well. It's a powerful message that we are unifying ourselves and coming together to reconcile," Blacksmith added.
 
Blacksmith's great-great grandfather was among those hanged on December 26th so he made the trip from Canada to share his story.
 
"It was a story that was shared to me by my grandmother. Hearing that story years and years ago as a young boy and now to be a grandfather myself and to actually physically come down and be a part of this you can feel it and I felt it in my emotion when I presented it. And when I told my grandmother in spirit I fulfilled one of your dreams to be here today," Blacksmith said.
 
And now Blacksmith wants the entire community to come witness the Dakota history and ceremony for themselves.

"We're going to unify people with a friendship round dance which is one of our virtues of Dakota people to unify people through friendship and then we're going to have a feast, a traditional feast tomorrow that's one of our virtues of the native people is to feast together and share with everybody it's such a beautiful feeling. It's like coming home."
 
The celebration will continue Saturday morning at 9 a.m. at New Creation Outreach Church. 

