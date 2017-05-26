KEYC - MSU Softball Defeats Armstrong State

MSU Softball Defeats Armstrong State

Posted: Updated:
By Rob Clark, Reporter
Connect

The MSU softball team played Armstrong State in the NCAA Division II Softball Championships Friday.

Mavericks win 8-4. 

Coley Ries strikes out 10 in the win.

Ries improves to 38-3.

Mavs score 5 runs in the fifth, powering MSU to its 61st win of the season.

--KEYC News 12