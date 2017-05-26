KEYC - Mankato Loyola Dominates BLHS

Mankato Loyola Dominates BLHS

By Rob Clark, Reporter
The Mankato Loyola baseball team played host to Buffalo Lake Hector Stewart Friday night. 

Loyola wins 12-2 in five innings.

Luke Sellner strikes out 5, and also went 4-4 at the plate with 3 RBI's.

