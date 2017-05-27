Collision Sends Driver to MCHS Rochester with Life Threatening Injuries

A Toyota Corolla was pulling out from a T-intersection when it struck an International Semi on county road 8 in Sibley County. The accident happened a little after 2 p.m. Friday according to the report.

Grer Thaw, of Saint Paul, was driving the Toyota. He has been transported to MCHS Rochester with life-threatening injuries. The extent of the injuries have not been released.

The passenger of the Toyota is Ar Say, also from Saint Paul. Say was transported to MCHS Mankato with non-life threatening injuries.

Karl Neubarth, of Arlington, was driving the International Semi. He was transported to Ridgeview Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

All parties were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

LeSueur Fire Department, LeSueur Police, as well as LeSueur County Sheriff's were on the scene to assist.