Sherburn Family Remembers Their Loved Ones on Avenue of Flags

The annual Avenue of Flags is up in Sherburn for Memorial Day weekend. One family had very close ties to the real meaning of Memorial Day.



For the past 20 years, the Sherburn community has put up a flag for every local service member who has lost their life. They started out with only about 60 but now, they put up more than 200 flags with an engraved name.



"We have such great community help that comes and helps us put all these things together, put it up. Without everybody's help, we just couldn't do it anymore," Marlene Kuntz said, the American Legion's Auxiliary President said.



For families like the Posivios, it means the world to them to have more than 50 people help us remember those we've lost.



"This community, in southern Minnesota, is... they'll never let you down. They're always there," Robert Posivio said.



Posivio has nine family members represented on the Avenue of Flags, but two of them stand out.



"Yeah, Robbie was my Marine and Daniel was my sailor," Posivio said.



Robert the 3rd, or better known as Robbie, was the oldest. He died on tour during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2006 at 21 years old.

Daniel was in the Navy. A fireman on the USS Carl Vinson. He died in 2004, at the age of 20.



"When my oldest son went into the Marines my younger son decided, 'welI I'm going into the service too, but I'm not going into the marines,'" Posivio said.



Robbie and Daniel were born 11 months apart and died only 13 months apart.



"They were extremely strong minded; they loved each other, while as brothers do," Posivio said.



While most of the flags are placed around the city park, there's a special inner circle where those Killed in Action are remembered.



"And the only exception to this inner circle is my son Daniel, who's the second flag. And the community and the VFW, and the Legion realized how close my sons were.... So they allowed him to stand side by side here in the inner circle," Posivio said as he remembered his sons.



For Posivio, memorial day is a day he never forgets.



"I'm extremely proud. It's been 11 years, 11 years for Robbie and 12 years for Daniel," Posivio.



--KEYC News 12.