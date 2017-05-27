KEYC - Scarlets Softball Tops Cougars

Scarlets Softball Tops Cougars

By Rob Clark, Reporter
The Mankato West Scarlets and Mankato East Cougars battled it out in the Section 2AAA winner's bracket championship Saturday. 

Scarlets win 6-3 over Cougars. 

West plays Wednesday at 5, while East plays Tuesday against New Ulm at Caswell Park. 

