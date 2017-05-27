KEYC - Mankato Loyola Softball Dominates MVL

Mankato Loyola Softball Dominates MVL

By Rob Clark, Reporter
In Section 2A softball action, Mankato Loyola played the Minnesota Valley Lutheran Chargers on Saturday in their first game.

Crusaders win 7-1, and also topped Cleveland in their second game to keep their season alive.

Loyola plays Tuesday against Nicollet at Caswell Park at 5 p.m.

