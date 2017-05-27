Pearl Harbor Sailor Returns Home

While this weekend for some is to enjoy the first taste of summer, for many others, it's to remember the sacrifice of those who served.

The gun salutes is a resounding vibration that frequents Memorial Day weekend, but May 27, in the border town of Emmons, it carries added meaning as a fallen soldier returns home.

Emmons Lutheran Church Pastor Christopher Martin said, "Glaydon is home. It's about as happy of an ending as we can possibly have for circumstances like this."

It’s a homecoming many have waited for, but thought might never come.

Glaydon Ignatius Clement Iverson enlisted in the U.S. Navy in early 1941.

Later that year, he would find himself stations aboard the U.S.S. Oklahoma as it came under attack by Japanese forces in Pearl Harbor.

He was among 429 to go down with the ship, but along with hundreds of the sailors, he spent decades unidentified until just before Christmas of 2016.

Glaydon's oldest nephew Gary Iverson said, "They had started this project about a little over a year before that, so as of today only 69 have been identified and announced out of 388."

Using DNA from Glaydon's nephews and nieces, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency put a name his remains.

It's something Representative Tim Walz has championed to make sure fallen soldiers receive a proper homecoming.

Rep. Tim Walz (D-Minnesota) said, "Making sure that we have archivist that are reading through the records. We work with folks as far away as Russians to identify remains from World War II with their help."

It's providing a sense of closure to his living family members who never met and knew much about him, saying Glaydon's only sibling and parents didn't talk about this sensitive topic.

Gary Iverson said, "We didn't have a lot of information."

But, 75 years later, the community of about 400 joined in solitary for this hometown hero coming to his final resting place next to his mother and father and sharing what few stories have survived.

Gary Iverson said, "He was well-liked by everyone in town, he was a good athlete, he was good looking, he was a roller–skater, and he was good with horses."

Proving fallen but not forgotten, no matter how long.

