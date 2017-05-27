KEYC - St. Mary's Tops MLA/Comfrey and Cathedral Saturday

St. Mary's Tops MLA/Comfrey and Cathedral Saturday

Posted: Updated:
By Rob Clark, Reporter
Connect

The Sleepy Eye St. Mary's softball team played MLA/Comfrey and New Ulm Cathedral Saturday in the Section 2A tournament.

Knights win both match-ups, and play Wednesday.

--KEYC News 12