St. Mary's Tops MLA/Comfrey and Cathedral Saturday

Knight's blank Wolverines.
Knight's blank Wolverines.
Cathedral will now play the winner of the Mankato Loyola and Nicollet game on Tuesday.
Cathedral will now play the winner of the Mankato Loyola and Nicollet game on Tuesday.
Thell homers in win.
Thell homers in win.
Scarlets win 6-3
Scarlets win 6-3
Crusaders also beat Cleveland, setting up match-up on Tuesday against Nicollet.
Crusaders also beat Cleveland, setting up match-up on Tuesday against Nicollet.
Sellner strikes out 5 and goes 4-4 at the plate.
Sellner strikes out 5 and goes 4-4 at the plate.
Mavs notch 61st win this season.
Mavs notch 61st win this season.
Mankato finished the regular season 10–2, 9–1 in conference play, nabbing the Big 9 Title.
Mankato finished the regular season 10–2, 9–1 in conference play, nabbing the Big 9 Title.