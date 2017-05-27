KEYC - Greyhounds Best Clippers, Fall To Knights

By Rob Clark, Reporter
The New Ulm Cathedral Greyhounds played the Cleveland Clippers in the Section 2A Softball tournament. 

Greyhounds win, and they faced St. Mary's in their second game of the day, and lost 16–1. Cathedral will now play the winner of the Mankato Loyola and Nicollet game on Tuesday.

--KEYC News 12  