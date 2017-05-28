Key City Bike Reveals New Plans

Key City Bike hosted a class on how to fix a flat tire Sunday.

With summer finally here, people are able to hop on their bikes and head down to Key City Bike.



"It's nice out, the snow melted; I'm going to get on my bike. When we come, when the volunteer comes at four to open the door there's a line of people out here just waiting and they're super eager to get going," Kim Rademaker said, treasurer of Key City Bikes.



As are the many volunteers that work for the non-profit. Some have been with the company for more than eight years and there's a personal reason why they love the small shop so much.



"My primary thing is keeping bikes out of the landfills. So my niche is recycling the tires and the scrap metal and the aluminum. The other part is teaching people how to work on their own bikes as a volunteer-run, donation-based place, we don't fix bikes for people. You bring your bike in and we show you how," Rademaker said.



For some, the beauty of Key City Bikes is how they are able to empower those to get their bikes in the right gear.



"Give people a working knowledge of their bike, to get them better enjoyment out of it," Aaron Buege said, a volunteer.



But soon, the tiny shop will be upgrading to the old CCTV building on 2nd and Vine.



"As you can see we've outgrown the space. And it's difficult to have more than two or three people for our maintenance classes. And when we run out of room. Sometimes we end up scrapping bikes that if we could just hang on to them for a couple of weeks, we could be able to work on them. But we end up scrapping them and getting the money from the metal," Rademaker said.



For those who've been with the company for eight years, watching the shop grow has been a joy to see.



"It's really hard to describe. It's just been so great. With all the new people we've had come in and step up to the plate if you will, and take charge and keep going with what so many other people have started and the work they've put into it already," Buege said.



--KEYC News 12.