KEYC - Key City Bike Reveals New Plans

Key City Bike Reveals New Plans

Posted: Updated:
By Angela Rogers, Reporter
Connect
MANKATO, MN -

Key City Bike hosted a class on how to fix a flat tire Sunday. 
With summer finally here, people are able to hop on their bikes and head down to Key City Bike.
 
"It's nice out, the snow melted; I'm going to get on my bike. When we come, when the volunteer comes at four to open the door there's a line of people out here just waiting and they're super eager to get going," Kim Rademaker said, treasurer of Key City Bikes. 
 
As are the many volunteers that work for the non-profit. Some have been with the company for more than eight years and there's a personal reason why they love the small shop so much.
 
"My primary thing is keeping bikes out of the landfills. So my niche is recycling the tires and the scrap metal and the aluminum. The other part is teaching people how to work on their own bikes as a volunteer-run, donation-based place, we don't fix bikes for people. You bring your bike in and we show you how," Rademaker said.

 
For some, the beauty of Key City Bikes is how they are able to empower those to get their bikes in the right gear.
 
"Give people a working knowledge of their bike, to get them better enjoyment out of it," Aaron Buege said, a volunteer. 
 
But soon, the tiny shop will be upgrading to the old CCTV building on 2nd and Vine.
 
"As you can see we've outgrown the space. And it's difficult to have more than two or three people for our maintenance classes. And when we run out of room. Sometimes we end up scrapping bikes that if we could just hang on to them for a couple of weeks, we could be able to work on them. But we end up scrapping them and getting the money from the metal," Rademaker said. 
 
For those who've been with the company for eight years, watching the shop grow has been a joy to see.
 
"It's really hard to describe. It's just been so great. With all the new people we've had come in and step up to the plate if you will, and take charge and keep going with what so many other people have started and the work they've put into it already," Buege said. 
 
--KEYC News 12.

  • Thrive: Eat, Move, SleepMore>>

  • Thrive: Sculpture Tour Promoting Wellness

    Thrive: Sculpture Tour Promoting Wellness

    Thursday, May 25 2017 6:41 PM EDT2017-05-25 22:41:37 GMT

    Sculptures began lining the streets, marking their spot on May 13. 

    Sculptures began lining the streets, marking their spot on May 13. 

  • Thrive: Shingles Can Strike Years After Chicken Pox

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-05-23 23:53:49 GMT

     Anyone who has experienced the chicken pox virus may have a reactivation known as shingles. 

     Anyone who has experienced the chicken pox virus may have a reactivation known as shingles. 

  • THRIVE: Hepatitis C Treatment

    THRIVE: Hepatitis C Treatment

    Monday, May 22 2017 5:11 PM EDT2017-05-22 21:11:22 GMT

    New drugs have made Hepatitis C treatment more effective. 

    New drugs have made Hepatitis C treatment more effective. 

  • THRIVE: Harvest Of The Month

    THRIVE: Harvest Of The Month

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 9:44 PM EDT2017-05-17 01:44:35 GMT

    Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...

    Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...

  • THRIVE: School Snack Carts

    THRIVE: School Snack Carts

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:39:04 GMT

     Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track.  "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said.  The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.

     Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track.  "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said.  The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.

  • THRIVE: Less Invasive Bunion Surgery

    THRIVE: Less Invasive Bunion Surgery

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 6:52 PM EDT2017-05-03 22:52:09 GMT

    A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out. 

    A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out. 

  • THRIVE: Maintaining Behavioral Changes

    THRIVE: Maintaining Behavioral Changes

    Thursday, April 27 2017 6:51 PM EDT2017-04-27 22:51:58 GMT

    Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.

    Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.

  • THRIVE: Maintaining Sleep Schedule

    THRIVE: Maintaining Sleep Schedule

    Thursday, April 20 2017 9:35 PM EDT2017-04-21 01:35:10 GMT

    Maintaining steady sleep schedule with ways to fall asleep without using medication.

    Maintaining steady sleep schedule with ways to fall asleep without using medication.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Sherburn Family Remembers Their Loved Ones on Avenue of Flags

    Sherburn Family Remembers Their Loved Ones on Avenue of Flags

    Saturday, May 27 2017 7:45 PM EDT2017-05-27 23:45:59 GMT

    The annual Avenue of Flags is up in Sherburn for Memorial Day weekend. One family had very close ties to the real meaning of Memorial Day. For the past 20 years, the Sherburn community has put up a flag for every local service member who has lost their life. They started out with only about 60 but now, they put up more than 200 flags with an engraved name. 

    The annual Avenue of Flags is up in Sherburn for Memorial Day weekend. One family had very close ties to the real meaning of Memorial Day. For the past 20 years, the Sherburn community has put up a flag for every local service member who has lost their life. They started out with only about 60 but now, they put up more than 200 flags with an engraved name. 

  • Collision Sends Driver to MCHS Rochester with Life Threatening Injuries

    Collision Sends Driver to MCHS Rochester with Life Threatening Injuries

    Saturday, May 27 2017 7:47 PM EDT2017-05-27 23:47:18 GMT

    A Toyota Corolla was pulling out from a T-intersection when it struck an International Semi on county road 8 in Sibley County. Drive of Toyota has life threatening injuries. The passenger of the Toyota and driver of the International Semi have non-life threatening injuries. 

    A Toyota Corolla was pulling out from a T-intersection when it struck an International Semi on county road 8 in Sibley County. Drive of Toyota has life threatening injuries. The passenger of the Toyota and driver of the International Semi have non-life threatening injuries. 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page
    •   