Gustavus Celebrates 518 New Graduates

Gustavus Adolphus College is celebrating their 155th commencement Sunday.

The Gusties' ceremony had more than 500 graduates. One of them is Brady Kelley, who is graduating with Business Management. He's the oldest and the first to graduate college between his siblings. His father, Michael was one of many proud parents in the crowd. Michael says Gustavus was the perfect fit for Brady and has set him up well for the future.



"The people of Gustavus and the area of St. Peter has been a wonderful place for him to be, and just the leadership and mentor-ship he's received here has just been outstanding. Yeah, it was a perfect fit for Brady," Michael Kelley said, a proud father of a Gustie graduate.



Brady's next journey after graduation is working for New York Life Insurance in Edina. Congratulations Brady, and all the other Gustavus graduates.